Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to meet Haryana Congress leaders on March 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with senior party leaders of Haryana on March 25 to discuss programmes and strategies as part of preparations for assembly polls in 2024, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi to meet Haryana Congress leaders on March 25
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with senior party leaders of Haryana on March 25 to discuss programmes and strategies as part of preparations for assembly polls in 2024, sources said. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC in-charge of state Vivek Bansal, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala, state party chief Kumari Selja, party MP Deepender Hooda and party leader Captain Ajay Yadav will be among those present in the meeting, the sources said.

They said senior leaders from the state have been called to the meeting to discuss and formulate strategies for the assembly polls. The Congress has lost two consecutive assembly polls in Haryana and fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls also. Having faced drubbing in assembly polls in five states, the Congress is keen to start preparing early for the forthcoming polls.

At the meeting of Congress Working Committee meeting (CWC) held to review the party's performance in the assembly polls, some leaders are believed to have emphasised that changes in the organisation should be made at least one year ahead of elections. A meeting of Congress leaders from Haryana was also held at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022