Left Menu

MP Brijendra Singh junks speculations, says no plan to join AAP

The MP also backed the demand of the Ahirs, who want that a regiment be named after the community in the Army.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:53 IST
MP Brijendra Singh junks speculations, says no plan to join AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh on Wednesday sought to end speculations over his joining the Aam Aadmi Party, saying he has no such plans.

After AAP swept the Assembly polls in Punjab recently, speculations were rife that the Hisar MP and his father Birender Singh may join the party.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta had said recently said they would welcome former Union minister Birender Singh if the leader wants to join the party.

Addressing reporters here, the MP sought to end speculations over it, saying they have no such plans. The MP also backed the demand of the Ahirs, who want that a regiment be named after the community in the Army. People of Ahirwal have laid down their lives to protect borders of the country, therefore, their demand is justified, the MP said.

He also said a programme to mark 50 years of his father’s public life will be organised on March 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi Mahavidyalaya campus in Hisar’s Uchana.

Brijendra Singh said a large number of people are expected to participate in celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022