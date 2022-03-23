MP Brijendra Singh junks speculations, says no plan to join AAP

Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh on Wednesday sought to end speculations over his joining the Aam Aadmi Party, saying he has no such plans.

After AAP swept the Assembly polls in Punjab recently, speculations were rife that the Hisar MP and his father Birender Singh may join the party.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta had said recently said they would welcome former Union minister Birender Singh if the leader wants to join the party.

Addressing reporters here, the MP sought to end speculations over it, saying they have no such plans. The MP also backed the demand of the Ahirs, who want that a regiment be named after the community in the Army. People of Ahirwal have laid down their lives to protect borders of the country, therefore, their demand is justified, the MP said.

He also said a programme to mark 50 years of his father’s public life will be organised on March 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi Mahavidyalaya campus in Hisar’s Uchana.

Brijendra Singh said a large number of people are expected to participate in celebrations.

