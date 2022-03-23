Left Menu

BMC officials inspect building where BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj lives to check any 'illegal alterations'

As some false case could not be registered against me, the BMC notice was sent to my house today, Kamboj, who had recently levelled some allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, said in a tweet on Tuesday.A BMC official had said that the notice has been issued to the entire building and not to any particular flat owner.Earlier, the BMC had issued a notice to Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Ranes bungalow in the Juhu area here over alleged unauthorised alterations and inspected the premises.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:02 IST
BMC officials inspect building where BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj lives to check any 'illegal alterations'
  • Country:
  • India

A team of Mumbai civic body officials on Wednesday inspected for nearly three hours the premises of a building in suburban Santacruz where former city BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj lives and owns flats, to check illegal alterations if any, sources said.

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) officials from the H-west ward began inspecting the premises of the 13-storey 'Khushi Pride Belmondo' building where Kamboj lives around noon, sources said.

According to sources, the team inspected the building's premises to determine if any illegal alterations have been made.

The civic team is likely to prepare a detailed report based on the inspection, but it did not disclose if they found any violations during the inspection.

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC had issued the notice to the building on March 21 under provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1988.

The notice was addressed to the building's owner/occupier/chairman/secretary, as per the civic official.

After the civic team inspected the building premises, Kamboj appealed to the BMC commissioner to reveal the name of the ''complainer'' behind the notices served to the 13-storey building in the Santacruz area.

''My Question To BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal :- Who Is Complainer Behind This Notice That You Have Served On My Residence ?Last How Many Times U Have Used Ur Power Under Section 488 in Last 2 Years ? Is Complainer Associated With Any Political Party ?'' he tweeted with the image of the notice.

On Tuesday, Kamboj had suggested that efforts were being made to frame him in a false case. ''As some false case could not be registered against me, the #BMC notice was sent to my house today!,'' Kamboj, who had recently levelled some allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

A BMC official had said that the notice has been issued to the entire building and not to any particular flat owner.

Earlier, the BMC had issued a notice to Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane's bungalow in the Juhu area here over alleged unauthorised alterations and inspected the premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022