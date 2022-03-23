BMC officials inspect building where BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj lives to check any 'illegal alterations'

A team of Mumbai civic body officials on Wednesday inspected for nearly three hours the premises of a building in suburban Santacruz where former city BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj lives and owns flats, to check illegal alterations if any, sources said.

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) officials from the H-west ward began inspecting the premises of the 13-storey 'Khushi Pride Belmondo' building where Kamboj lives around noon, sources said.

According to sources, the team inspected the building's premises to determine if any illegal alterations have been made.

The civic team is likely to prepare a detailed report based on the inspection, but it did not disclose if they found any violations during the inspection.

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC had issued the notice to the building on March 21 under provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1988.

The notice was addressed to the building's owner/occupier/chairman/secretary, as per the civic official.

After the civic team inspected the building premises, Kamboj appealed to the BMC commissioner to reveal the name of the ''complainer'' behind the notices served to the 13-storey building in the Santacruz area.

''My Question To BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal :- Who Is Complainer Behind This Notice That You Have Served On My Residence ?Last How Many Times U Have Used Ur Power Under Section 488 in Last 2 Years ? Is Complainer Associated With Any Political Party ?'' he tweeted with the image of the notice.

On Tuesday, Kamboj had suggested that efforts were being made to frame him in a false case. ''As some false case could not be registered against me, the #BMC notice was sent to my house today!,'' Kamboj, who had recently levelled some allegations against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

A BMC official had said that the notice has been issued to the entire building and not to any particular flat owner.

Earlier, the BMC had issued a notice to Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane's bungalow in the Juhu area here over alleged unauthorised alterations and inspected the premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)