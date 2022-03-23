Left Menu

Ukraine president says he received assurances from UK's Johnson

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:06 IST
Ukraine president says he received assurances from UK's Johnson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had assured his support for Ukraine ahead of NATO, G7 and EU summits.

"Received assurances of his (Johnson's) support on the eve of tomorrow's important meetings. Discussed the course of hostilities and defense assistance to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Thursday's NATO summit in Brussels is expected to unlock additional aid for Kyiv including equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

