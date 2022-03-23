Following are the top stories at 2110 hours: NATION DEL67 UKD-DHAMI-2NDLD OATH Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM, 8 others sworn in as ministers Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Uttarakhand chief minister, beginning his second term with a ceremony at which eight other members of his new cabinet were also sworn in.

DEL76 BIZ-LD-TRADE India crosses $ 400 bn milestone in exports New Delhi: The country's exports for the first time crossed the USD 400 billion mark in a fiscal on healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, according to the commerce ministry's data released on Wednesday.

DEL75 ENV-AIR QUALITY REPORT Air pollution 2nd biggest health risk in India, annual economic cost over USD 150bn: Report New Delhi: Air pollution is the second biggest factor affecting human health in India and its economic cost is estimated to exceed USD 150 billion annually, a latest report said.

DEL60 VACCINE-COVOVAX-BOOSTER-TRIAL India's drugs regulator gives nod to phase-3 clinical trial of Covid vaccine Covovax New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission on Wednesday for conducting the phase-3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a booster dose in adults, official sources said.

DEL79 VIRUS-CENTRE-STATES Time to open economy but with caution: Centre tells states, UTs New Delhi: In view of a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Wednesday asked states to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities. CAL24 WB-KILLINGS-MODI Modi describes Birbhum killings as heinous, offers help in bringing perpetrators to justice Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, describing the killings in Birbhum a day before, as “heinous”, said the culprits should not be forgiven.

PAR39 RS-JK-LD FM Post removal of Article 370, terror activities declined & investment environment created in J-K: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asserted that justice, democracy and economic development were reaching everyone in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and an environment of normalcy was returning in the Union Territory.

DEL80 PAR-MEA-EMERGENCY Par panel recommends preparation of database of Indians abroad citing crisis in Afghanistan, Ukraine New Delhi: India should prepare a database of its nationals abroad to deal with any possible emergency situation, a parliamentary committee said on Wednesday, citing the implications of the recent crisis in Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine for the security of Indians.

DEL74 MEA-INDIA-GREECE India, Greece discuss Ukraine crisis New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, covering the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan and exploring the possibility of enhancing the bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership.

DEL73 DL-LD KEJRIWAL We will leave politics if BJP gets MCD polls held timely and wins it: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dared the BJP to ''get the civic polls in the city held on time'' and win it, saying his Aam Aadmi Party will quit politics if so happens.

DEL64 DL-LOKAYUKTA Retired Jharkhand HC judge Harish Chandra Mishra sworn in as Delhi Lokayukta New Delhi: Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Harish Chandra Mishra was on Wednesday sworn in as the Lokayukta of Delhi. LEGAL LGD11 SC-LOTTERIES State Legislatures have power to tax lotteries organised by other states: SC New Delhi: State Legislatures have the power to tax lotteries organised by other states, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday.

LGD5 SC-MULLAPERIYAR Issue to be addressed on safety of Mullaperiyar dam is what quantity of water it can withstand: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it is not deciding about the distribution of water as the issue is regarding safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam and the first question to be addressed is what quantity of water the reservoir can withstand.

FOREIGN FGN70 UK-BUDGET-LD SUNAK Rishi Sunak sets out UK’s Spring Budget amid high inflation London: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak tabled the UK’s Spring Statement, or the country’s one of two annual fiscal statements, on Wednesday amid high inflation and price rises and announced measures such as a drop in the basic rate of income tax, a cut in fuel duty and doubling support for vulnerable households. By Aditi Khanna FGN69 PAK-PM-ALLIES 3 allies of Pak PM Imran's ruling coalition indicate to ditch him in no-trust vote Islamabad: In a setback to Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, at least three allies of the ruling coalition have indicated to ditch his government during the no-trust motion which would come up for discussion in Parliament later this month. By Sajjad Hussain FGN61 CHINA-PLANE-CRASH-2NDLD BLACKBOX One 'severely damaged' black box of crashed Chinese plane found as investigators clueless of vertical crash Beijing: One of the two black boxes of the crashed China Eastern Airlines plane was found on Wednesday in ''severely damaged'' condition by rescuers combing the site in vast forest mountainous area in southern China, amid fears that none of the 132 people on board survived.

