J'khand govt with Cong as alliance partner damaged anganwadi system: BJP leader

A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Wednesday alleged that the Jharkhand government in which the Congress is an ally has damaged the anganwadi system due to large-scale corruption.

Nishikant Dubey said this happened even as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has demanded that freshly-cooked meal be served to children and women.

Minutes after Gandhi urged the Centre to restart the mid-day meal scheme in schools which was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubey demanded that the Jharkhand government supported by Congress should be dismissed due to corruption in anganwadi system.

He alleged that while Gandhi pressed for serving freshly-cooked meal, the Jharkhand government supported by her party has destroyed the anganwadi programme due to corruption.

He also demanded a CBI probe into the allegations.

Both Gandhi and Dubey spoke during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)