AICC observer Rajni Patil takes stock of Goa poll defeat

AICC observer Rajni Patil on Wednesday took feedback on the likely causes behind the poor performance of the party in the recently-held Assembly elections in Goa in which Congress could win 11 seats of the total 40 while the BJP managed to retain power with an improved tally. Patil met North Goa district committee office-bearers at the Congress office in Mapusa town, 9 km away from Panaji, a Congress spokesperson said. The Congress leader from Maharashtra has been appointed by the party president Sonia Gandhi to take stock of the situation after Congress failed to register a victory in polls in the coastal state.

Patil also met Goa Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers in Panaji and all the candidates of the party from the North District, the spokesperson said.

She will meet South Goa District office-bearers of Congress and the candidates who contested from the Assembly constituencies in the South Goa district on Thursday.

