Khattar pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day and said the country will always be indebted to the sacrifices made by them.

''On the martyrdom day, tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who laid down their lives for the sake of motherland,'' Khattar tweeted.

''The nation will always be indebted to the sacrifices made by these brave sons,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

The freedom fighters were hanged on March 23 in 1931 in Lahore's Central Jail by the British. All three were in their early 20s when they were executed and have since then become icons of the freedom struggle.

Later, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of a community centre named after Bhagat Singh at Sector 7, Panchkula.

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya stressed the need for imbibing the ideals of martyrs such as Bhagat Singh to build a strong and inclusive India.

He was speaking as the chief guest at an event in Karnal, where he inaugurated a blood donation camp on the occasion and paid his tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

“They sacrificed their lives for the pride and freedom of the country. Our history is full of stories of our brave martyrs,'' the governor said. In a separate event held at Uchana in Jind, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that a 33-feet tall statue of Bhagat Singh will be installed in Uchana. Chautala said this while addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of a marathon race held at Uchana on the occasion of martyrdom day.

The deputy CM said that the nation will always be indebted to the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs.

In Panchkula, Khattar also appealed to people to fight against social evils like the drug menace.

''We all should identify our responsibility towards society and follow the mantra given by the prime minister, 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas','' he said.

The chief minister said the government can create an environment for it but it is the people who will have to take it forward. Khattar also applied a ''tilak'' on his forehead with the soil brought from Hussainiwala and Jallianwala in Punjab. He said Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are one ideology, one emotion. In Karnal, Governor Dattatreya also said that by taking inspiration from our martyrs, the youth need to be prepared to make all kinds of sacrifices for the country.

“The youth are being motivated to launch new start-ups. They are being provided with proper education and technical expertise to ensure their participation in the progress of the country. That is why today the world is looking towards a new India with hope and expectation,” the governor said.

Addressing the gathering at Panchkula where Khattar was also present, Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the community centre will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Gupta said it has been decided to name all 18 community centres in Panchkula district after martyrs.

''The community centre at Sector 17 will be named after Shaheed Lala Lajpat Rai and the one in Sector 21 will be named after Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad. Besides, it has also been decided that the community centres located in villages of Panchkula district will be named after a martyr of the village,'' said Gupta, who is a BJP MLA from Panchkula. PTI SUN SRY

