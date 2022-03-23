Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Galley at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:52 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Galley at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata.

He said that the gallery provides a holistic view of the events that led to Independence, highlighting the contributions of revolutionaries in the freedom struggle.

''Our past gives us direction for the present. On this day in 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged. Khudiram Bose was younger than them when he was hanged on August 11, 1908,'' Modi said.

Urging the youth of the country not to underestimate their strength and potential, the prime minister asserted that India will reach great heights as a superpower due to the hard work of today's youngsters.

He said that the country is now assessing its past glorious heritage with new insight.

''We have set up Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi and Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park in Ranchi among other such structures to boost heritage tourism,'' he said.

The prime minister called on the youth to respect the Constitution and be united in love for the land despite differences in political views. ''Respect your fellow citizen, show compassion to all women,'' he said.

''Today, when we emulate the ideals of the freedom movement, we must have self-belief of being able to take the new India to greater heights. We must be sincere towards our duty,'' he said.

The prime minister urged youth to not litter streets, get vaccinated on time, train others about digital payment and become 'atma nirbhar' (self-sufficient).

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy were present at the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022