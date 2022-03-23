PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Galley at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata.

He said that the gallery provides a holistic view of the events that led to Independence, highlighting the contributions of revolutionaries in the freedom struggle.

''Our past gives us direction for the present. On this day in 1931, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged. Khudiram Bose was younger than them when he was hanged on August 11, 1908,'' Modi said.

Urging the youth of the country not to underestimate their strength and potential, the prime minister asserted that India will reach great heights as a superpower due to the hard work of today's youngsters.

He said that the country is now assessing its past glorious heritage with new insight.

''We have set up Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi and Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park in Ranchi among other such structures to boost heritage tourism,'' he said.

The prime minister called on the youth to respect the Constitution and be united in love for the land despite differences in political views. ''Respect your fellow citizen, show compassion to all women,'' he said.

''Today, when we emulate the ideals of the freedom movement, we must have self-belief of being able to take the new India to greater heights. We must be sincere towards our duty,'' he said.

The prime minister urged youth to not litter streets, get vaccinated on time, train others about digital payment and become 'atma nirbhar' (self-sufficient).

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy were present at the venue.

