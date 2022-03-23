Left Menu

PM Modi wins hearts by wearing Uttarakhandi cap to Dhami's swearing-in

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:13 IST
PM Modi wins hearts by wearing Uttarakhandi cap to Dhami's swearing-in
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again won hearts on Wednesday by wearing an Uttarakhandi cap to the swearing-in of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister of the state.

Dhami began his second term with a ceremony at which eight other members of his new cabinet were also sworn in.

As Modi appeared on the stage wearing the black cap with the Uttarakhand's state flower Brahma Kamal embossed on it, he was greeted with loud cheers by the audience.

Modi had worn the cap to many of his poll rallies during the campaigning for the state assembly polls.

The lone woman minister in Dhami's cabinet Rekha Arya also caught everyone's attention as she came to the ceremony dressed in a traditional Kumaoni attire and adorning a large nose ring.

Former assembly speaker Premchand Aggarwal who made his debut as a minister on Wednesday stood out as he took his oath in Sanskrit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022