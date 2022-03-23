Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami performs Ganga Arti after oath-taking ceremony

The newly-sworn in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the famous Ganga Arti at 'Har ki Pauri' here on Wednesday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:23 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performs Ganga Arti at 'Har ki Pauri', after oath-taking ceremony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CM performed puja of the holy river by making an offering of flowers and milk. Dhami took oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand here on Wednesday. He will take over the reins of the state for the second time in a row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other BJP leaders including Yogi Adityanath and Pramod Sawant were also present at the swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

