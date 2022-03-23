Uttarakhand CM Dhami performs Ganga Arti after oath-taking ceremony

The newly-sworn in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the famous Ganga Arti at 'Har ki Pauri' here on Wednesday. Dhami along with his family members reached Haridwar and offered his prayers to river Ganga and performed Ganga Arti on the banks of the Holy River after taking the oath as the chief minister of the state.

CM performed puja of the holy river by making an offering of flowers and milk. Dhami took oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand here on Wednesday. He will take over the reins of the state for the second time in a row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other BJP leaders including Yogi Adityanath and Pramod Sawant were also present at the swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun. (ANI)

