U.S. to announce Russia-related sanctions on Thursday -White House

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:24 IST
The United States will announce a package of Russia-related sanctions on political figures and oligarchs on Thursday while U.S. President Joe Biden meets with NATO leaders on Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Sullivan, speaking to reporters as Biden headed to Brussels for the NATO summit, said G-7 leaders will also agree on Thursday to coordinate on sanctions enforcement and plan to issue a statement.

He also said officials will have more to say on Friday about European energy issues.

