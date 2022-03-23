BJP attempting to destabilise Jharkhand govt, spreading lies through social media: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday alleged that main opposition BJP was trying to destabilise his government and using social media and news channels to spread lies.

Soren, in his 1.5-hour-long speech in the assembly amid ruckus by BJP members, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lies to an international media outlet claiming that states benefited from Ayushman Bharat without any expenditure whereas in reality, states have to bear 40 per cent expenses of the scheme.

He accused the BJP of not developing Jharkhand during its 14 years of rule in the state, and accused the Centre of step-motherly treatment towards the state.

Soren claimed that BJP's pride after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections, will soon be punctured. He claimed that the saffron party had won 100 seats in the northern state by slim margins.

Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise his government and creating ''false propaganda'' such as mining loot, he said that on the contrary, revenue from mining has crossed Rs 6,059 crore even before close of the fiscal, whereas it earlier hovered between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore.

Soren said that tireless efforts by the state has forced behemoths like Coal India to announce policy to provide work contracts of up to Rs 1 crore to displaced people.

He said that henceforth land acquisition for coal mining will be under the Land Acquisition Rule 2013 and not the Coal Bearing Act.

Soren called 'The Kashmir Files' movie ''chalachitra injection'' to divide the society, a comment that was strongly opposed by the BJP members.

He said that his government is bringing in a new policy under which tax exemption would be given to houses up to 350 sq ft instead of earlier 250 sq ft, and this will directly benefit 85,000 families.

Soren said people consuming 100 units will be provided with free electricity.

He said that 1932 khatiyan for determining a local for framing a recruitment policy will not stand in court.

The chief minister said that 7,552 permanent appointments by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission are on anvil, while advertisement for 2,898 more posts has been issued.

He said that the process for 20,000 recruitments will begin this month.

Earlier, the government withdrew the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University Bill after it was returned by the Governor's Secretariat due to some error. The Bill was passed by voice vote in the winter session on December 22 last year.

