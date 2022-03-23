U.S. says it is unclear if issues in Iran talks will be resolved

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:43 IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday the United States and its allies have made progress in Iran nuclear talks but issues remain, and it is unclear if they will be resolved.

"We've made progress over the course of the last several weeks. There are still some issues left," Sulllivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to Brussels. He said it is "unclear if this will come to closure or not" but the allies are trying to use diplomacy to put Iran's nuclear program "back in a box." (Reporting Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

