Actions by central agencies discussed in Maha Cabinet meet; CM hosts dinner for Sena leaders

The issue of actions by central agencies against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders or their close relatives or associates came up for discussion during the meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Wednesday, sources said.

The cabinet also discussed the report submitted by a government-appointed committee on the demands of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees who are on a strike for more than four months now, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, Thackeray's brother-in-law, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

“The ministers expressed their views on the ED's action and also on actions being taken by central agencies in general. The MVA leaders have decided to face all this together,” the sources said.

The report submitted by the three-member committee on MSRTC employees' demands was also discussed in the cabinet meeting.

The sources said, in its report, the committee has talked against the MSRTC's merger with the state government.

A section of the MSRTC employees is on a strike since October-end, demanding that the loss-making undertaking be merged with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

In the evening, Thackeray hosted a dinner for Shiv Sena leaders at his official residence in south Mumbai.

Thackeray is also the president of the Shiv Sena, which heads the three-party MVA government.

“The dinner took place in the wake of the central agency's action. Party leaders are of the view that they should take on the BJP and refute its allegations against the Shiv Sena,” a leader said, requesting not to be named.

The MLAs spoke to the chief minister about the issues in their respective constituencies to which he responded positively,” Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters after attending the dinner meet.

Deputy Chairperson in the Legislative Council and Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, who, too, was present, said, “We discussed issues pertaining to the people in the meeting.” PTI ENM RSY RSY

