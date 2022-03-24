Bihar Assembly Speaker annoyed by absence of ministers in House

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday took a serious view of the repeated absence of certain ministers at the time of tabling the budgetary demands of their respective departments in the ongoing budget session. The credibility of legislatures is linked to the conduct of their members, he said. “Proceedings of the House cannot be taken lightly either by ministers or members. And I must say that the precedence of tabling the budgetary demand of a particular department by the minister concerned must be followed as it is an important annual legislative business,” Sinha told PTI. The Speaker said he conveyed this to the members of the treasury benches during the day.

He, however, refused to reveal the names of ministers who remained absent at the time of tabling the budgetary demands of their respective departments.

“The ministers who are supposed to lay papers on the table of the house should not be absent. I am not talking about extreme circumstances, but it should not become a habit,'' Sinha said.

Senior leaders of political parties must ensure that members follow the rules strictly and maintain the dignity of the House, he said.

