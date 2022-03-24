Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Speaker annoyed by absence of ministers in House

The Speaker said he conveyed this to the members of the treasury benches during the day.He, however, refused to reveal the names of ministers who remained absent at the time of tabling the budgetary demands of their respective departments.The ministers who are supposed to lay papers on the table of the house should not be absent.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 00:19 IST
Bihar Assembly Speaker annoyed by absence of ministers in House
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday took a serious view of the repeated absence of certain ministers at the time of tabling the budgetary demands of their respective departments in the ongoing budget session. The credibility of legislatures is linked to the conduct of their members, he said. “Proceedings of the House cannot be taken lightly either by ministers or members. And I must say that the precedence of tabling the budgetary demand of a particular department by the minister concerned must be followed as it is an important annual legislative business,” Sinha told PTI. The Speaker said he conveyed this to the members of the treasury benches during the day.

He, however, refused to reveal the names of ministers who remained absent at the time of tabling the budgetary demands of their respective departments.

“The ministers who are supposed to lay papers on the table of the house should not be absent. I am not talking about extreme circumstances, but it should not become a habit,'' Sinha said.

Senior leaders of political parties must ensure that members follow the rules strictly and maintain the dignity of the House, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022