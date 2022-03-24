Left Menu

Australia PM Morrison flags concerns over Putin's plans to attend G20 meeting

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-03-2022 04:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 04:57 IST
Australia PM Morrison flags concerns over Putin's plans to attend G20 meeting
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said he has been raising concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia this year.

"The idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin, who the United States are already in the position of calling out (for) war crimes in Ukraine, for me is a step too far," Morrison said during a media briefing.

Russia's ambassador to Indonesia on Wednesday said Putin intends to attend the G20 summit, dismissing suggestions by some G20 members that Russia could be barred from the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022