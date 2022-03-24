Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson to recuse from Harvard race case

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday said that if confirmed to the lifetime job she would recuse herself from a major upcoming case challenging the race-conscious admissions policy Harvard University uses to increase its number of Black and Hispanic students. Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman to serve on the high court, made the comment during the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Jackson is a Harvard graduate and a current member of the Ivy League school's Board of Overseers.

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republicans in Wisconsin congressional map dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the use of a map configuring Wisconsin's congressional districts for this year's elections drawn by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, giving a boost to efforts by President Joe Biden's party to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The justices turned away a Republican bid to block the map drafted by Evers and approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court setting boundaries for the state's eight U.S. House districts after the governor vetoed one made by the Republican-controlled legislature he deemed unfairly skewed against Democrats. The emergency request to the justices was made by five Republican U.S. House members.

Sarah Palin seeks to disqualify judge after 'contaminated' NY Times defamation trial

Sarah Palin called on the judge who oversaw her unsuccessful defamation case against the New York Times to disqualify himself, and said his series of errors tainted the outcome and required a new trial. In a late Tuesday night filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for the former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor said U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff set too high a bar for her to prove the Times acted maliciously.

U.S. basketball player detained by Russia in good condition -State Dept

Detained American basketball player Brittney Griner was found to be in good condition by a U.S. Embassy official in Moscow who was granted access to her on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Griner, an Olympic gold medalist and All-Star player, has been detained in a Russian prison during a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson deflects Republican attacks

Republicans on Wednesday pressed their attacks on a range of issues against Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, as she inched closer to the end of an intense two days of questioning with Democrats coming to her defense. Jackson, who had remained even-tempered throughout marathon questioning during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, showed impatience over repeated questions posed by Republicans who accused her of being too lenient as a judge in sentencing child pornography offenders.

Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state and feminist icon, dies at 84

Madeleine Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two then rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state and, in her later years, a pop culture feminist icon, died on Wednesday at the age of 84. Her family announced her death on Twitter and said she had died of cancer. Leaders, diplomats and academics remembered her as a trailblazer on the world stage.

Tornado leaves New Orleans neighborhood in ruins, killing one

Crews were assessing the damage on Wednesday on the east side of New Orleans where a powerful tornado killed at least one person and injured eight others as it left a two-mile path of destroyed homes, uprooted power lines and overturned vehicles.

A dark funnel cloud touched down at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday), flattening buildings and flipping over vehicles in the Arabi area of St. Bernard Parish.

Trump drops endorsement of Brooks' struggling Alabama Senate campaign

Former President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Mo Brooks' struggling campaign on Wednesday, dealing a crippling blow to the ambitions of one of his staunchest allies in the U.S. Congress. In a statement underscoring the loyalty Trump demands, the Republican castigated Brooks - a hardline firebrand in the House of Representatives - for telling voters in Alabama that it was time to move on from the 2020 presidential election and Trump's false claims that it was stolen from him.

Madeleine Albright remembered as 'trailblazer' on world stage

Madeleine Albright, who was the first female U.S. secretary of state, was mourned following her death on Wednesday as a trailblazer and visionary who left a mark on the world with her deep compassion for humanity. Albright, 84, died of cancer, her family announced.

New York City mayor set to lift vaccine mandate on athletes, performers - report

New York Mayor Eric Adams is set to lift the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for performers and professional athletes as early as this week, Politico reported on Wednesday, a rule that has come under growing criticism by local sports teams. The mandate, imposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, is part of a larger order that all private-sector workers in New York City must show proof of vaccination, pro athletes included.

