CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss fuel price hike

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for discussion over fuel price hike.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 11:06 IST
CPI leader Binoy Viswam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for discussion over fuel price hike. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked for two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge.

A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 and diesel will be sold at Rs 87.47 per litre. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the ongoing proceedings of the second half of the Budget Session have faced adjournments for the past two days with Opposition creating ruckus over the fuel price hike.

The Congress MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday faced adjournments following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

