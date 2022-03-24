Left Menu

Maha BJP targets Shiv Sena after women asked to remove saffron stoles before watching 'Kashmir Files' in theatre

The Maharashtra BJP on Thursday hit out at the ruling Shiv Sena over an incident where some women were allegedly asked to remove their saffron stoles before entering a cinema hall in Nashik to watch Hindi film The Kashmir Files.The opposition BJP sought to know from state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if this was his form of Hindutva.Some women at the cinema hall in neighbouring Nashik were on Wednesday allegedly asked to remove their saffron stoles before going inside the theatre to watch the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:16 IST
Maha BJP targets Shiv Sena after women asked to remove saffron stoles before watching 'Kashmir Files' in theatre

The Maharashtra BJP on Thursday hit out at the ruling Shiv Sena over an incident where some women were allegedly asked to remove their saffron stoles before entering a cinema hall in Nashik to watch Hindi film ''The Kashmir Files''.

The opposition BJP sought to know from state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if this was his form of Hindutva.

Some women at the cinema hall in neighbouring Nashik were on Wednesday allegedly asked to remove their saffron stoles before going inside the theatre to watch the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film. Taking a dim view of it, the state BJP unit in a Twitter post said, ''Women audience wearing saffron shawls in Nashik for The Kashmir Files movie were asked to keep them outside the cinema hall.'' ''Is this your form of Hindutva, Uddhavji?'' the BJP asked while tagging the post to the Twitter handle of Thackeray's office.

The BJP in its tweet used words like “green blood” to question the Shiv Sena's commitment towards Hindutva, and claimed that the Thackeray-led party has now become ''Janab Sena''. Produced by Zee Studios, ''The Kashmir Files'' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022