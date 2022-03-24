Left Menu

Mayawati's BSP has become BJP's 'B' team: Rajasthan minister

The BSP has become the B team of the BJP, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal said on Thursday, hitting out at Mayawati for demanding Presidents rule in the state alleging that the Congress government had failed in protecting Dalits and adivasis.Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati had also cited various cases of atrocities against Dalits and adivasis in Rajasthan to buttress her point.I have seen the Mayawatis statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:16 IST
Mayawati's BSP has become BJP's 'B' team: Rajasthan minister
BSP chief Mayawati (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BSP has become the 'B' team of the BJP, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal said on Thursday, hitting out at Mayawati for demanding President's rule in the state alleging that the Congress government had failed in protecting Dalits and adivasis.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had also cited various cases of atrocities against Dalits and adivasis in Rajasthan to buttress her point.

''I have seen the Mayawati's statement. She has become a 'B' team of the BJP. Dalits are disillusioned with Mayawati and she had a major role in the tremendous victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh,'' Meghwal told reporters here.

The BJP, which won 255 seats in the polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly to storm back to power, is in opposition in Rajasthan.

Talking about the case of a Dalit man's murder in Rajasthan's Pali district a few days back, the state disaster management and relief minister said that the incident has hurt not only the Dalit community but all those who want social justice and rule of law.

Meghwal said he visited the house of the victim (Jitendra Meghwal), consoled family members and got them a financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh by the state government. The minister said the perpetrators have been arrested. Jitendra Meghwal was killed on March 15 in Pali district over old enmity, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022