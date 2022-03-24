Left Menu

TRS stages walkout in Lok Sabha; demands recruitment in '1 million vacant' central govt jobs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:05 IST
TRS stages walkout in Lok Sabha; demands recruitment in '1 million vacant' central govt jobs
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Thursday staged a walkout in Lok Sabha demanding action from the government to check the alleged suicides by the unemployed youths, and recruitment in one million vacant posts in central government.

As soon as the House met, the TRS members, led by floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, came to the Well of the House demanding a discussion on the unemployment issue.

Raising placards and shouting slogans, the TRS members demanded that the government must stop the alleged suicides by the unemployed youths and immediate action should be initiated for the recruitment in one million vacant posts in central government.

As Speaker Om Birla did not allow them to raise the issue as the first hour is marked for asking questions by the MPs, the TRS MPs staged a walkout.

The TRS has nine members in Lok Sabha. The party has been taking a belligerent stand of late against the Modi government after lending support to the ruling coalition in Parliament in enacting crucial legislation in the last several years.

TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also trying to stitch an alliance of non-BJP and non-Congress parties and has met a number of Chief Ministers in the past.

Rao has also stepped up attacks on the Modi government on a number of issues including rise in fuel prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022