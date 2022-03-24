Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:19 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls on PM
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The meeting also came against the backdrop of massive protests by Opposition parties against the Kerala government's ambitious semi-high speed rail project SilverLine.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Vijayan called on the prime minister.

The PMO also tweeted pictures of the meeting.

According to reports, Vijayan was expected to discuss various issues related to Kerala, including about SilverLine. Also, known as the K-Rail project, it is a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry.

Kerala is awaiting approval from the central government for the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

