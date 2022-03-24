Left Menu

BJP MLAs continue to protest outside Maharashtra Assembly seeking Nawab Malik's resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's on Thursday continued their protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding the resignation of State Minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:55 IST
BJP MLAs continue to protest outside Maharashtra Assembly seeking Nawab Malik's resignation
BJP MLA's continue to protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding resignation of state minister Nawab Malik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA's on Thursday continued their protest outside Maharashtra Assembly demanding the resignation of state Minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Since, the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, BJP has been pressing for Malik's resignation.

The Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Malik till April 4. The court has also allowed Malik to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody. However, the court has kept his application for home food pending and will decide on this on the next date of hearing.

Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody. He was arrested on February 23. Last week, the Bombay High Court had denied any interim relief to Malik and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

The Maharashtra state Assembly's annual budget session is scheduled to end on March 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022