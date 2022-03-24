Left Menu

Sanjay Raut slams BJP over fuel prices hike

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the issue of inflation and fuel prices hike.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:31 IST
Sanjay Raut slams BJP over fuel prices hike
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the issue of inflation and fuel prices hike. "The real issue is not the war between Russia and Ukraine or the movie 'The Kashmir Files' or hijab, it's inflation and unemployment," Raut said.

"Fuel prices are rising. Now that the elections are over, inflation is back. This is Bhartiya Janata Party's game," he added. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices were raised on Tuesday.

The Opposition has been targeting the Centre over the fuel prices hike and protesting over the issue in Parliament as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022