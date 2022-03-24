Sanjay Raut slams BJP over fuel prices hike

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the issue of inflation and fuel prices hike. "The real issue is not the war between Russia and Ukraine or the movie 'The Kashmir Files' or hijab, it's inflation and unemployment," Raut said.

"Fuel prices are rising. Now that the elections are over, inflation is back. This is Bhartiya Janata Party's game," he added. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices were raised on Tuesday.

The Opposition has been targeting the Centre over the fuel prices hike and protesting over the issue in Parliament as well. (ANI)

