Russia's Putin has crossed red line into barbarism, UK's Johnson

"Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism," Johnson told reporters on arrival in Brussels for an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits. He said more sanctions needed to be imposed.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:32 IST
K Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Russian President Putin on Monday Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday accused Russia of crossing a red line into barbarism in its war with Ukraine and said the West needed to "tighten the vice" in sanctions to bring the conflict to an end. "Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism," Johnson told reporters on arrival in Brussels for an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits.

He said more sanctions needed to be imposed. "It is very important we work together to get this thing done. The harder our sanctions ... the more we can do to help Ukraine ... the faster this thing can be over."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

