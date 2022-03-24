Left Menu

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tenders resignation from Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday tendered his resignation from Delhi Legislative Assembly to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:32 IST
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tenders resignation from Delhi Assembly
AAP leader Raghav Chadha tenders his resignation from Delhi Legislative Assembly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday tendered his resignation from Delhi Legislative Assembly to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. The AAP has nominated Chadha for Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Chadha is an MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency while also being party's co-incharge for Punjab. The AAP has also nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Ashok Mittal, founder of Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust, and Sanjiv Arora to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Five current Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab are retiring on April 9. The last day for filing the nominations is Monday. Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and SS Dullo, BJP's Shwait Malik, SAD's Naresh Gujral and SS Dhindsa from SAD-Sanyukt are the five Rajya Sabha MPs who are retiring from the Rajya Sabha.

In all, Punjab has seven seats in the Upper House. The term of SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Congress leader Ambika Soni, who are also Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, will end on July 4. Elections to these two seats would be held later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022