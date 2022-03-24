Left Menu

White House condemns N. Korea test of long-range ballistic missile

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:19 IST
White house Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States has condemned North Korea's test of a long-range ballistic missile, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," Psaki said.

