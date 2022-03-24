'We were attacked, manhandled' by Delhi police: UDF MPs from Kerala in LS

United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs from Kerala on Thursday alleged that they were ''attacked and manhandled'' by Delhi police personnel during their protest here against the proposed semi-high-speed K-Rail-Silverline Project in the state. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha soon after the Question Hour, Congress member K Suresh said a total of 12 MPs, including women parliamentarians, had started their protest march from Vijay Chowk at 10.45 am on Thursday when Delhi police personnel came and ''blocked them without any provocation''.

''We told them we were MPs. They (police) said you (protesting MPs) are shouting slogans. We said it is our right to shout slogans. They assaulted us, manhandled us, pushed us without any provocation,'' Suresh told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The SilverLine project of the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala has been facing massive protests over the survey and marking of the corridor boundary, and is embroiled in a political controversy. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday.

RSP member N K Premchandran called the incident ''unfortunate'' and said the police personnel were well aware that all those participating in the protest were MPs, but still did not alow them to enter the Parliament complex.

''This is a question of our privilege. They even came to the precincts of Parliament and prevented us,'' he said and asked, ''What is the authority of Delhi police to forcibly prevent the MPs from entering Parliament.'' After hearing the members, the Speaker said that he will discuss the matter with them and then speak to the concerned officers.

''You have given me (raised the grievance) in writing also,'' he added. Raising the matter in Rajya Sabha, Congress member K C Venugopal said when the MPs were returning to Parliament after their peaceful demonstration, Delhi Police ''literally'' stopped and manhandled them, including a woman MP.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the Congress member to provide the details of the incident, saying he will find out from the home ministry.

