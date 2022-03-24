TRS protests against fuel price hike

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Thursday organised protests across the State against hike in price of LPG, petrol and food items.

State Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohd Mahmood Ali and TRS MLC K Kavitha held a protest at the office of the civil supplies here.

Attacking the NDA government at the Centre, Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said BJP, before elections, made tall promises of achieving rapid progress in the country.

''They (BJP) said they will increase the GDP. People believed and voted. GDP saw growth now. What is GDP? Gas price increased, Diesel price increased and Petrol price increased,'' she said and demanded the Centre to roll back the price hike. ''The GoI has imposed unreal fuel & LPG prices. The country is suffering from high inflation & unemployment. This is punishing the common man. The Union govt. should reverse this decision. We'll fight for the interests of people of India,'' she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)