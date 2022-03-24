China rejects disinformation accusations
China is rejecting accusations of helping Russia spread disinformation over Washington's involvement in Ukraine, while repeating Moscow's baseless claims about secret American biological warfare labs in Ukraine.
"Accusing China of spreading disinformation on Ukraine is disinformation in itself," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily Briefing Thursday. He said China has acted in "an objective and just manner.'' Wang claimed the international community continues to have "grave concerns" about US biolabs in Ukraine, despite rebuttals from independent scientists.
"The US cannot muddle through with silence or claiming that as disinformation. The US should make serious clarifications on whether that is disinformation or not," Wang said.
The lab claims have also taken root in the US, uniting COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, QAnon adherents and some supporters of ex-President Donald Trump.
China claims it is neutral in the conflict, although it maintains what it calls a limitless friendship with Russia, which it calls its "most important strategic partner." China has refused to criticize Russia over its invasion — or even to refer to it as such — and Chinese state media repeatedly regurgitate Moscow's false claims over the conflict.
