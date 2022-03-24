Kerala CM meets PM; hopes faster approvals for SilverLine proj

Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said he had a good meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed hope that the central government approvals will come faster for the ambitious SilverLine project.Amid criticism by Opposition parties, including Congress, against the project, Vijayan met Modi in the national capital and also discussed the project.Addressing the press in the national capital, Vijayan said it was a good meeting with the prime minister and that his responses were healthy.The prime minister assured that he will discuss the project with the Railway Minister, Vijayan said.

The prime minister assured that he will discuss the project with the Railway Minister, Vijayan said. The chief minister also expressed hope that approvals from the Centre for the semi-high-speed rail project will come faster. The SilverLine project, also known as the K-Rail project, would cover the 530-kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in the state. It would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Vijayan called on the prime minister.

