Yechury condemns Birbhum killings, says 'cult of violence' in politics must end
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday condemned the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, saying this cult of violence ''sponsored'' by the ruling TMC and the BJP must end.
He was speaking to reporters at a press conference at the residence of party colleague M Y Tarigami.
''We strongly condemn it. This cult of violence is sponsored both by the BJP and the TMC. The BJP is doing exactly the same thing in Tripura against the CPI(M). This cult of violence and terror in politics has to end,'' Yechury said here.
Taking a dig at the West Bengal government over the announcement of inquiries into such killings, the CPI(M) leader said SIT stands for ''suppression of information and truth'' in the state.
''They order inquiries, constitute SITs (special investigation teams), but the West Bengal government's SIT means suppression of information and truth. It is not for investigation, but just to suppress the truth,'' he said.
Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a TMC panchayat official.
