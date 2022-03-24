Yechury condemns Birbhum killings, says 'cult of violence' in politics must end

Left Menu

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday condemned the killing of eight people in West Bengals Birbhum district, saying this cult of violence sponsored by the ruling TMC and the BJP must end.He was speaking to reporters at a press conference at the residence of party colleague M Y Tarigami.We strongly condemn it.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:05 IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday condemned the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, saying this cult of violence ''sponsored'' by the ruling TMC and the BJP must end.

He was speaking to reporters at a press conference at the residence of party colleague M Y Tarigami.

''We strongly condemn it. This cult of violence is sponsored both by the BJP and the TMC. The BJP is doing exactly the same thing in Tripura against the CPI(M). This cult of violence and terror in politics has to end,'' Yechury said here.

Taking a dig at the West Bengal government over the announcement of inquiries into such killings, the CPI(M) leader said SIT stands for ''suppression of information and truth'' in the state.

''They order inquiries, constitute SITs (special investigation teams), but the West Bengal government's SIT means suppression of information and truth. It is not for investigation, but just to suppress the truth,'' he said.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a TMC panchayat official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

