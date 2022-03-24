Left Menu

Karnataka Governor pays tribute to medical student Naveen who died in shelling in Ukraine

PTI | Haveri | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:13 IST
Karnataka Governor pays tribute to medical student Naveen who died in shelling in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday paid tribute to medical student Naveen Gyanagouda who was killed following Russian shelling in Kharkiv in Ukraine on March 1.

The Governor visited Naveen's house in Chalageri in Haveri district and offered floral tribute to the departed soul by garlanding his portrait.

The 22-year-old medical student, who was in his fourth year of medical course, died when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange cash.

Due to heavy shelling, the body was kept in the morgue in Kharkiv and it was later brought back to Bengaluru on March 21.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who hails from Haveri district, paid tribute to him in Bengaluru and also went to Chalageri where he oversaw the entire last rites that were performed as per the wish of the family members.

The family had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Bommai and officials in the Ministry of External Affairs for bringing the body in the midst of a raging war between Russia and Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022