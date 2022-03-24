Punjab CM Mann calls on PM Modi
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in their first meeting after he was sworn in on March 16.
Riding a wave for change, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly in the recently held polls.
Mann met Modi at the latter's office in Parliament. Mann has promised a crackdown on corruption and a slew of welfare measures for the state's population.
