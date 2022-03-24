Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann calls on PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:48 IST
Punjab CM Mann calls on PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in their first meeting after he was sworn in on March 16.

Riding a wave for change, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly in the recently held polls.

Mann met Modi at the latter's office in Parliament. Mann has promised a crackdown on corruption and a slew of welfare measures for the state's population.

