Wrong to say RLD didn't perform in Assembly polls: Jayant

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday junked suggestions that his party did not perform as per expectations in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying the votes they got are enough to form government in many states.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Samajwadi Party, had contested 33 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, which had been a hotbed of the farmers’ stir against the Centre’s farm laws. Against expectations, the party could win only eight seats in the region, which has 126 Assembly constituencies across 24 districts.

Denying that his party did not get expected results, Chaudhary on Thursday said, ''Our party got 26 lakh votes, which are not less. In these votes, governments are formed in many states. The youth and farmers gave full support to the RLD.'' ''In many seats, we lost by very less votes,'' he added while talking to reporters. Chaudhary, however, said his party will hold a meeting to discuss shortcomings. ''Taking a lesson from our mistakes, we will move forward,'' he said. He also attacked the ruling BJP, accusing it of leaving ''decency'' in elections. ''The alliance candidates were beaten up in the presence of police. We all have seen this,'' he said referring to the upcoming elections to the upper house of the state legislature. When asked whether he would attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath, Jayant said, ''First of all, I have not got any invitation yet. Even if I get one, I will not go there.'' PTI COR ABN ABN RDK RDK

