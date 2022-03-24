Left Menu

U'khand cabinet decides to form committee on implementation of Uniform Civil Code: CM Dhami

A day after being sworn-in, the Uttarakhand Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Thursday decided to form a committee of experts on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state. The cabinet unanimously approved the setting up of a high-powered committee of experts at the earliest on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code, Dhami said after the meeting.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:54 IST
By taking a decision on the Uniform Civil Code in the very first meeting of the state cabinet, Dhami has fulfilled a major pre-poll promise by him.

He had announced on the last day of campaigning for the February 14 state assembly polls that if re-elected to power, the BJP government will form a high-powered committee consisting of legal experts, senior citizens and intellectuals to draft Uniform Civil Code.

