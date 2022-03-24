Port, shipping sector growing under PM Modi's leadership: Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said ports and shipping sector is growing in the country due to the reforms brought by the Narendra Modi government. Making an intervention in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the demands of grants of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mandaviya said sea ports and inland waterways were behind the prosperity of India in the past as traders used them for centuries.

But, after Independence, most of the ports in the country remained ignored, he said, adding that adequate measures were not taken to develop and modernise them.

''People used to ask if Bengal Port would remain alive or not as it was running into losses,'' he said.

A turnaround in the sector began taking place after a decision was taken under the leadership of the prime minister to develop and protect the ports, Mandaviya said.

''Our ports are in profit today,'' he said, adding ''We brought the reforms which were needed to take maritime sector on the path of progress''. PTI PK SRY

