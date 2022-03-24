UP saw political instability due to casteist, dynastic parties: Shah

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh faced political instability for a long time due to casteist and dynastic parties as he congratulated Yogi Adityanath on being elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state.Shah added the BJPs victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in UP since 2014 established that people favoured politics of performance and not that of casteism and appeasement.In the past 37 years, no party got full majority again in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh faced political instability for a long time due to ''casteist and dynastic parties'' as he congratulated Yogi Adityanath on being elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state.

Shah added the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in UP since 2014 established that people favoured ''politics of performance and not that of casteism and appeasement''.

''In the past 37 years, no party got full majority again in Uttar Pradesh. It is historic that the BJP is the only party, which got over two-third seats for the second consecutive time,'' Shah said referring to the just-concluded Assembly polls.

''No Chief Minister could get people's support and become CM again. But the people of the state elected Yogi again for the second time,'' he said addressing party MLAs after the election of Adityanath as the BJP legislature party leader. The BJP-led alliance got 273 of the 403 seats in the recently held Assembly polls.

Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

