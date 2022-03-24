Left Menu

WB govt looking to set up industries, create jobs, Minister tells Assembly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:33 IST
Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee told the Assembly on Thursday that the TMC government was taking necessary steps to set up industries in the state and create job opportunities for youth.

The industry and commerce minister also said that his department received investment proposals from several companies, such as Essar Oil and Gas.

Replying to a debate on the budgetary grant of Rs 1,346 crore for his department in 2022-23, Chatterjee regretted that he had to deliver his speech in the absence of opposition BJP members.

BJP MLAs had staged a walkout in the Assembly after their demand for a discussion on the recent Birbhum killings were turned down by the speaker.

Taking a dig at the saffron camp, the minister observed that the party that always sought accountability of government expenditure, like spends in arranging Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), through the governor, chose to sit on the staircase outside the House during Assembly proceedings.

Chatterjee further stated that the TMC government had focused on developing social infrastructure, roads, education and health over the past decade, and now it was making efforts to set up industries and generate employment opportunities in the state.

