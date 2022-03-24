PM meets Sikh intellectuals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals on Thursday as he continued with his engagement with the community. The meeting went for over 90 minutes at the prime minister's residence as Modi spoke about his association with Sikhs over the years and the work his government has done for them, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accompanied the group, said. Sirsa added that Modi also asked the members of the group to reach out to him over any issue related to the community.

The prime minister said he considered himself lucky to be associated with several events and measures related to Sikhs his government has undertaken over the years. The members of the group included Karamjit Singh, VC of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev University, Patiala; Air Marshal (retd) S Paramjit Singh Bhangu; Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar) VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu; and Punjab and Sind Bank chairman Charan Singh, Sirsa noted. PTI KR ZMN

