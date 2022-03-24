T'gana: Cong, CPI protest power tariff hike

The opposition Congress and CPI in Telangana on Thursday held protests against the power tariff hike in the state, while the BJP called for demonstrations on Friday.

The activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI) protested at the office of Transmission Corporation of Telangana (Transco) here.

They held placards demanding that the increased power tariff be rolled back.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy tweeted that the poor and middle classes are hit hard as the TRS government increased electricity charges, while the Modi government hiked prices of LPG and petrol.

Attacking the NDA government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana, CPI activists held a demonstration at Himayatnagar here demanding that the hike in prices of fuel, power and food items be withdrawn.

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy alleged that the state and Central governments, instead of making efforts to improve the living standards of people, are putting an enormous burden on the common man with the price hike.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that the state government is not paying bills for the power consumed by various government departments and that ''it does not have the guts to collect electricity charges in the old city (of Hyderabad)''.

How far it is justified to burden the common people to fill the deficit, he asked in a statement.

BJP would hold protests on Friday in all district headquarters against the power tariff hike, Kumar said.

The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission has recently announced an overall increase in tariff by 14 per cent in retail power supply for the financial year 2022-23 which would be applicable from April 1 this year.

