Sliding into brown-nosing version of North Korea: Tharoor on intervention in Parliament by ministers
''We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea,'' senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday as he claimed that it is no longer possible for any minister to make a substantial intervention in Parliament without repeatedly invoking the virtues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tharoor, who often engages with probing questions to the government in Parliament, has expressed disappointment with answers and interventions of ministers in the past.
''The current parliament session has made it painfully clear that it is no longer possible for any minister in this government to make a substantial intervention without repeatedly invoking the virtues of the Prime Minister,'' the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.
''We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea,'' he said.
