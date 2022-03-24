Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Ritu Khanduri files nominations for Speaker's post

Khanduri is the state BJP Mahila Morcha president.She had defeated former minister Surendra Singh Negi of the Congress in Kotdwar by more than 3,000.A two-time MLA, Khanduri had won her first Assembly election from Yamkeshwar in 2017.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP’s Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri filed her nomination papers for the post of the Assembly Speaker on Thursday, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here.

If elected, Khanduri will be the first woman Speaker of Uttarakhand. The Kotdwar MLA is the daughter of former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri She filed her nomination papers on Thursday, Dhami told reporters at a media briefing after his first cabinet meeting.

The Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly will be elected on Saturday at 11 am, Assembly Secretary Mukesh Singhal said earlier.

Khanduri's unopposed election to the post of speaker is a foregone conclusion as the BJP has 47 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly. Khanduri is the state BJP Mahila Morcha president.

She had defeated former minister Surendra Singh Negi of the Congress in Kotdwar by more than 3,000.

A two-time MLA, Khanduri had won her first Assembly election from Yamkeshwar in 2017. However, the party fielded her this time from Kotdwar, a seat represented in the last Assembly by former minister Harak Singh Rawat, who is now in the Congress.

A former teacher at Amity University, Noida, Khanduri is married to IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan, who is the Union Health Secretary at present.

