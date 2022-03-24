Adityanath meets Guv to stake claim to form govt in UP
After being elected leader of BJP legislature party, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form government in Uttar Pradesh.
After dropping Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the airport, Adityanath went to the Raj Bhawan to meet the governor.
Earlier, an NDA delegation met the governor and handed over letters of support for forming government in the state following the conclusion of the legislature party meeting.
Swearing in of Adityanath's new government is scheduled for Friday at 4 pm at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium in Lucknow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP ruled states would grace the grand oath ceremony.
