Guj HC issues notice to Deputy Speaker Bharwad over `encroachment' on forest land

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued notices to Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly Jethabhai Bharwad and the state forest department over a PIL alleging that Bharwad encroached on forest land and constructed a house there illegally.The Public Interest Litigation was filed by Congress leaders from Panchmahal district, Jasvantsinh Solanki and Dushyantsinh Chauhan.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:45 IST
The Public Interest Litigation was filed by Congress leaders from Panchmahal district, Jasvantsinh Solanki and Dushyantsinh Chauhan. While Solanki is Leader of Opposition in the Shehra Taluka Panchayat, Chauhan had lost to Bharwad in the 2017 assembly elections from Shehra constituency.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice A J Shastri issued notices to Bharwad, a five-time BJP MLA from Shehra, and the forest department, among others. Further hearing will be conducted on June 8.

The PIL alleged that Bharwad had constructed a ''huge residential structure'' inside the notified reserved forest of Chandangadh in Shehra taluka.

While construction by private persons inside a forest area is not permissible, the forest department has not taken any action except issuing show cause notices and registering a Forest Offence Report, the PIL claimed.

''The state... has been allowing construction to go ahead over a period of three years in spite of repeated communication (by petitioners),'' it said.

Bharwad is also chairman and managing trustee of a trust which manages a temple which stands adjacent to the illegal building inside the forest, the PIL claimed.

To justify the construction of this building, Bharwad had claimed that it was meant for temple-related activities and for providing accommodation to devotees, the petitioners said.

But the house, which has two bedrooms and an office, is ''meant only for Bharwad and his family members'' and is also used for political activities such as party meetings, the PIL alleged.

