AAP, BJP trade charges over installing tricolour in Malaviya Nagar

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said AAP leaders are ready to laid down their lives to ensure that the tricolour is installed at its designated place in Malviya Nagar after party legislator Somnath Bharti’s allegations that the BJP and RSS were hindering the move.

A war of words erupted between AAP and BJP members in the Delhi assembly on Thursday following Bharti's allegations.

“Today, I speak with complete responsibility and sense. Every single worker, every single leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight, they will put their lives on the line, but will not let the Tiranga be disrespected.

“We will lay down our lives for this Tiranga to fly high. Try stopping us if you dare. Try fighting us if you have the courage. No compromises with the national flag can be tolerated,” Sisodia said as the House erupted with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP called AAP legislators part of the ''tukde tukde gang'' as members of both parties entered the Well of the House.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel directed that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Jitendra Mahajan be marshalled out of the House.

The ruckus took place after AAP's Malviya Nagar MLA Bharti said the RSS and the BJP were opposing installation of the high-mast tricolour at Sursaini Park in Malviya Nagar.

''After the monumental decision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hoist the Tiranga throughout Delhi and its implementation, we had taken permission from South MCD to install one of the Tirangas in the Maharaja Sursaini Park in my constituency.

“As soon as we arrived at the site, some people came and objected to the installatio. When I asked the reason behind their objection, they stated that they use the park to set up their Shakhas, and hence only their flag can be hoisted at the park,” Bharti claimed.

He further alleged that he received a call from a BJP councillor in which he stated that the Tiranga installation process must be halted immediately.

''I suggested setting up the Shakha under the Tiranga itself - why should that be a problem? But they were adamant, claiming that their flag is distinct,'' the AAP legislator added.

The BJP MLAs opposed Bharti, and Mahajan called AAP members part of the tukde tukde gang.

The opposition demanded that Bharti’s ''irresponsible remarks insulting a nationalist organisation be expunged from the assembly’s proceedings''.

Gupta reiterated that AAP is a party that has stood with ‘tukde-tukde’ gang.

''It is the party that exhibits the mentality of urban naxals by maligning constitutional institutions. It is a party that knocks on the doors of Khalistani separatists in a bid to claim political power. Yet, it has the gall to call the people who have dedicated their entire lives to keep the tri-colour flying high its enemy,'' he said.

He demanded that Kejriwal should clarify whether his party’s MLA made the remarks on his own or was he instructed to do so.

''In either of the case, he should apologise,'' he said.

Amid the ruckus, Goel told the BJP MLAs that he won't tolerate misbehavior and hooliganism.

After the BJP MLAs were marshalled out, he said Bharti had informed in writing that he would raise the issue.

Sisodia said Bharti has raised a very serious issue and ''this is a serious matter for our country's pride''.

The Delhi government decided to celebrate the 75th year of Indian Independence by installing 500 massive tirangas all over Delhi.

''If any BJP councillor has the audacity to say that the tricolour cannot be installed at a site because a certain group hoists their own flag there, then there can be no bigger treason than that. There can be no bigger anti-national than them,'' Sisodia said.

He demanded that the BJP apologise to the country's citizens for their act.

“We are seeing a day where the BJP is ashamed of its own country’s national flag. There simply cannot be a bigger blot on our democracy than the BJP today. The leaders of the party, leave alone action, have not even condemned this act. Every single leader of the BJP should hang their heads in shame,” the minister added.

