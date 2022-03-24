Amit Shah slams SP for 'criminalization of politics'

Buoyed by the victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party for promoting 'criminalization of politics' in the state. He said that it is a proud moment for all as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has got a chance to come to power in the state again.

Today, at the BJP Legislature Party meeting, Yogi Adityanath has been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing an event today after the meeting, Shah said, "It is a proud moment for all of us, when a Chief Minister has got a chance to come to power again. This has not happened in Uttar Pradesh since the general elections started in the country."

"It has been possible under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. Former BJP chief Shah said that BJP government has brought poor welfare schemes to the common people without any discrimination. "There was no plan for the development of the poor in the SP-BSP government," he said.

Shah lashed out at Samajwadi Party for hampering the pace of development in the state. He alleged that for most of the time, there was an atmosphere of political instability in Uttar Pradesh. "This resulted in the rise of casteist and family parties in the politics of Uttar Pradesh," he said. "There was sheer criminalization of politics in the Samajwadi Party government. The people of Uttar Pradesh wanted freedom from this. The time period of 2017 had come and the people here got freedom from it," he said.

Home Minister recalled that earlier, the industrialists' conference (for investments to be made in Uttar Pradesh) used to be held in Delhi under the Samajwadi Party government. "This happened because no industrialist was ready to come to Lucknow," Union Home and Cooperation Minister said. Yogi Adityanath led his party to a victory in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections. (ANI)

