PM meets 'divyang' artist Aayush Kundal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met ''divyang'' artist Aayush Kundal on Thursday and described it as an ''unforgettable'' moment, saying the way he has become accomplished in painting and given shape to his emotions using his toe fingers will inspire everyone.

''I am following him on Twitter so that I can get inspired all the time,'' Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures of his meeting with Kundal, along with a painting of Swami Vivekananda by the artist.

The prime minister also posted a link to Kundal's YouTube channel and urged everyone to watch it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

