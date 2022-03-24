Telangana CM Rao offers prayers at Mahalakshmi temple in Maharashtra
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday offered prayers at Mahalakshmi temple at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.
Rao, along with his family members, visited the place of worship and participated in the 'Alankar Pooja' of 'Karveer Nivasini Shree Ambabai Mahalakshmi', an official press release said here.
He returned to Hyderabad in the evening.
